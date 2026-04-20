Communities in the Midwest US cleaning up after weekend tornadoes Communities across the Midwest were starting the cleanup process Saturday after multiple tornadoes touched down and severe weather struck areas from the Great Lakes to Texas. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms were forecast to continue across the eastern third of the country on Sunday, prolonging flooding risks in some places, particularly in the Great Lakes region, according to the National Weather Service. They preceded a cold front that had roughly 38 million under a freeze warning, and roughly 32 million under a freeze watch, nationwide.