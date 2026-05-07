Colleges turn to virtual reality to teach hands‑on job skills Vocational programs like shop class have declined in schools, but some colleges are turning to virtual reality to revive hands‑on learning. At St. John’s University in New York, students are using VR through a partnership with education startup Credit First. Freshman Shannon Camil tried VR for the first time and called it “futuristic.” The program allows students to explore skilled trades such as welding, carpentry, and HVAC work — fields that may be more resistant to AI automation.