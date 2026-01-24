Coldest stretch in five years brings more sleet and ice to North Texas overnight A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and pockets of snow continues across North Texas, with road conditions worsening as temperatures fall after sunset. Forecasters say the region is heading into its coldest stretch in five years, keeping ice from melting and allowing more accumulation overnight. Some areas have already picked up more than a quarter‑inch of ice, with higher totals east of the Metroplex, and travel is expected to remain dangerous into Sunday morning.