Co-worker arrested in fatal shooting of missing Fort Worth man Fort Worth police say the search for missing restaurant worker Thomas King ended with the arrest of his coworker, 34‑year‑old Gregory Lewis. Investigators allege Lewis admitted to fatally shooting King and stealing his car. King was reported missing Monday after failing to return home from his shift at a Taco Casa in east Fort Worth. His body was later found in a field, and Lewis was taken into custody while driving the stolen vehicle. He is expected to be charged with capital murder.