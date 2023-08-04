City of Dallas confirms hackers got personal data The Firefighters Association is not happy with how the city manager handled the big ransomware attack three months ago. Now, they are hoping he will step down. A new letter went out to city employees confirming sensitive personal data of employees was compromised. Just two weeks ago, city leaders acknowledged some information maintained by the city's HR department was accessed in the attack. The city is sending letters to anyone affected and is offering two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to affected employees.