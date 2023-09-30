Watch CBS News

Check out Canine Companions' DogFest

DogFest is Canine Companions' fundraising event with a lot of fun activities and free goodies. Canine Companions works to to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs, free of charge.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.