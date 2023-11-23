Watch CBS News

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving now on Apple TV+

The beloved holiday special, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, is turning 50 this year. Families can enjoy the peanuts gang on Apple TV+, which is the new home for any and all Peanuts holiday specials, including the Thanksgiving one
