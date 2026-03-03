CBS News Texas panel breaks down early trends in key statewide and congressional primaries During the first hour of election‑night coverage, the CBS News Texas political panel walked viewers through the opening wave of primary returns across several major statewide and congressional races. Analysts highlighted the contests drawing the most attention on both the Democratic and Republican sides and discussed how these early patterns could shape the rest of the night. The segment centered on the stakes of the U.S. Senate primaries, the open attorney general race, and key North Texas congressional districts as campaigns and voters awaited fuller results later in the evening.