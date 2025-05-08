CBS News Texas anchor Nicole Baker covers star-studded 60th annual ACM Awards in Frisco CBS News Texas anchor Nicole Baker covered the 60th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco. Hosted by Reba McEntire for the 18th time, the event featured a spectacular 12-minute tribute showcasing performances from various decades. Country music legends like Wynonna Judd, Sugarland, and LeAnn Rimes graced the stage, making the night unforgettable. Local favorites like Drake Milligan added a special touch to the evening's excitement.