Carroll ISD to close Durham Intermediate amid enrollment drop and funding losses Carroll ISD has voted unanimously to close Durham Intermediate beginning in the 2027–28 school year. The school’s roughly 650 fifth‑ and sixth‑grade students will be reassigned to other campuses. Like many districts, Carroll ISD is dealing with declining enrollment and an $8 million loss in state funding; leaders say the closure will save more than $1 million. Arlington ISD is set to discuss its own campus plans at a special meeting tomorrow night.