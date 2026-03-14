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California man charged in Love Field assaults, feds say

Federal prosecutors say 33‑year‑old Idris Solomon of California is facing federal charges after allegedly assaulting two TSA agents and a Dallas police officer at Love Field Airport on Tuesday. Investigators say Solomon became aggressive after trying to go through security with a ticket but no ID, then punched two TSA officers before attacking a Dallas police officer, causing a serious eye injury. He was arrested at the scene and now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
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