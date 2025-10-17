Bolton pleads not guilty to classified info charges, calls case political retribution Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton pleaded not guilty to 18 federal charges related to mishandling classified information. Prosecutors allege Bolton shared over a thousand pages of sensitive material—including top-secret notes and intelligence—with family members via unsecured email and messaging apps. Bolton claims the charges are politically motivated, calling them part of President Trump’s effort to intimidate opponents. [abcnews.go.com], [yahoo.com], [msn.com]