Body found with firearm nearby in search for missing San Antonio teen A body has been found amid the search for Camila Mendoza Olmos, a 19-year-old who went missing shortly after leaving her San Antonio home on the morning of Dec. 24, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. The body has not been identified and an official cause of death has not been determined. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the body was wearing clothing that was "very similar" to what his office believes Mendoza Olmos was wearing when she was last seen.