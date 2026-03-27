Body found in Colombia during search for missing North Texas flight attendant, mayor says Authorities in Colombia say a body has been found during the search for 32‑year‑old Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina, an American Airlines flight attendant based out of DFW who disappeared last weekend after landing in Medellín with his crew. The city’s mayor posted on X Friday that there is a “very high probability” the body is Gutierrez. The flight attendant had been missing for several days, prompting an extensive search effort in the area. Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the body.