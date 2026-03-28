Bobby the tortoise makes his spring comeback at Plano assisted living center Residents at Prestonwood Court Assisted Living in Plano are celebrating the return of Bobby, a Russian tortoise who lives in the facility’s courtyard and emerges each spring after hibernating underground through the winter. Staff and residents gathered to watch Bobby make his seasonal debut, chase down a runaway tomato, and bring some lighthearted entertainment to the community. The facility also has a second, smaller tortoise affectionately known as “the little one,” and both have become a springtime highlight for residents who enjoy spending time outdoors as the weather warms.