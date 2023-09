Big Tex gets new boots Big Tex got a new shirt last year, and this year, he is adding to his wardrobe again with a brand new pair of boots. Creative people from across the nation had an opportunity to enter their designs to be considered for Big Tex's new boots. The 55-foot tall cowboy will be able to show off his Texas pride in style with his brand new custom boots by contest winner, Jessica Bonilla. The boots are provided by Lucchese boots maker.