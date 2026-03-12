Ballet star pushes back on actor’s “no one cares” remark A leading figure in the ballet world is speaking out after an actor recently dismissed ballet and opera as art forms “no one cares” about. During a panel discussion, the dancer said performers should uplift all creative disciplines rather than diminish them, noting that artists across mediums rely on one another for visibility and cultural relevance. The actor’s comments, made during a public town hall last month, sparked backlash among fans and arts advocates.