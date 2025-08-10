Back to school, off the screens: Texas students face new device ban As many Texas students head back to school this week, they’ll be adjusting to a major shift in daily routine: a statewide classroom device ban under House Bill 1481. The law, which took effect in June, prohibits the use of personal communication devices—including phones, tablets, and smartwatches—during the school day, with limited exceptions for medical needs and special education plans. Experts say students may initially experience anxiety, irritability, or even mild depression as they adapt to reduced screen time.