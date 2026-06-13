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Authorities say Midland mass shooter had open case days before attack

Authorities in Midland are providing new updates after a deadly mass shooting that left one person dead and ten others injured. A community vigil was held to honor the victims, including a 62‑year‑old man who was killed. Police say the gunman opened fire at multiple locations across South Midland before being killed in a standoff with law enforcement. Investigators also revealed the suspect had been wanted in connection with an earlier shooting just days before.
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