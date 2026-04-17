Atlanta "Library Dads" build community by helping kids fall in love with reading Hospitals and schools are looking for new ways to boost childhood literacy as studies show more than half of adults read at roughly a sixth‑grade level. In Atlanta, one father created his own solution: the Library Dads. Corey Arnold began taking his daughter to the library when she was four months old, and soon invited other fathers to join him. The group has grown into a brotherhood of dads bonding with their children through books, early reading habits and shared time together.