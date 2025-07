At least 5 North Texas girls killed in Central Texas flooding Two North Texas girls missing from Camp Mystic in the wake of catastrophic Central Texas flooding have been confirmed dead: Lila Bonner, 9, and Eloise Peck, 8, CBS News Texas confirmed Sunday. Two sisters from Dallas - 13-year-old Blair Harber and 11-year-old Brooke Harber - were among the dozens of lives lost in the catastrophic floods that swept through Central Texas early Friday.