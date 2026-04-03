Artemis II crew shares stunning views as mission heads toward lunar flyby NASA’s Artemis II crew woke up on Day 3 of their mission reflecting on the historic moment as they became the first astronauts in more than 50 years to leave Earth’s orbit. The crew shared striking images of the planet and spoke about the critical translunar injection maneuver that propelled them toward the moon. NASA says a series of engine burns will send the spacecraft about 4,000 miles past the far side of the moon by Monday before beginning the journey home. Navigation and tracking systems are performing well as the mission continues.