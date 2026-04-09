Artemis II astronauts take part in sleep and stress studies NASA’s Artemis II crew is participating in a series of health studies while in space, giving scientists new insight into how the human body and mind function beyond Earth. Astronauts are wearing specialized watch‑like devices that track sleep cycles and sleep quality, helping researchers understand rest patterns in microgravity. They’re also completing psychological surveys to assess mood, stress, and team dynamics during the mission. After returning to Earth, the crew will undergo additional obstacle‑based testing to measure how spaceflight affects physical performance and recovery.