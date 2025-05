Arlington’s old ballpark featuring Gatsby-inspired restaurant "Hearsay" The old ballpark in Arlington has found new life with a Gatsby-style restaurant called Hearsay, offering a speakeasy vibe with live piano music, cold drinks, cigars, and a relaxed atmosphere. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, who is also the majority owner and an experienced restaurateur, envisioned a place that combines great food, music, and ambiance where people can unwind and have meaningful conversations.