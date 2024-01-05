Arlington bakery takes us inside the tradition of king cakes As people gear up to celebrate Kings Day all over the world. Our photojournalist Ulysses S. Romero visited a local bakery in Arlington TX to see what’s the meaning behind those color king cakes and how they are made. Maria De La Luz Orduño came illegally into the United States in the 80’s and worked from the very bottom. She started as a cleaning lady for a hotel, bus girl, waitress and many more jobs until she was able to save up to own her own bakery and become an American resident. She says she learned most of her recipes from her father in Celaya Guanajuato and thanks all her customers for their support.