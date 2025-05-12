Watch CBS News

Apple users can submit claim in Siri settlement

Consumers who own a Siri-enabled device — including iPhones, MacBooks and AppleTVs — may be eligible to file a financial claim as part of Apple's $95 million settlement over allegations that the voice assistant eavesdropped on them.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.