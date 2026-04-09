Appeals court weighs sentencing issues in Sean Combs case after two‑hour hearing A three‑judge panel of the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard two hours of arguments today in Manhattan over whether the trial judge improperly considered certain elements when sentencing Sean Combs. He was acquitted of sex‑trafficking and racketeering charges but convicted on prostitution‑related counts and sentenced to four years in prison. His attorneys argued the conviction should be overturned or the sentence reduced. A ruling could come in the weeks ahead.