American-born Pope Leo XIV celebrated by U.S. and Peruvian communities Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born Pope with dual citizenship in Peru, held his first Mass at the Vatican, promising to uplift ordinary people. His selection is celebrated both in the U.S. and Peru, where he lived and worked for nearly 40 years. The Peruvian community in North Texas, especially at a local Peruvian restaurant, is proud and excited about his historic role.