American Airlines invests $4 billion in DFW Airport's new Terminal F

DFW Airport and Fort Worth-based American Airlines announced a major partnership today, citing extraordinary regional growth. A new terminal, Terminal F, will come online sooner than expected thanks to a $4 billion investment from American Airlines. The airport, already the third busiest in the world, will expand with 31 new gates, a standalone terminal, new parking facilities, passenger check-in, lobby, baggage services, security screening, new roads, and bridges.
