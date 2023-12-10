Watch CBS News

Amber alert for two small children in San Antonio

There is an active amber alert for two small children from San Antonio. Law enforcement believes four-year-old Michael Ortiz and two-year-old Savannah Ortiz are in grave danger. Dimitri Ortiz is wanted in connection with their abduction.
