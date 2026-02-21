Allen, Frisco Heritage gear up for postseason title runs The boys basketball playoffs begin next week, and two North Texas teams enter with major momentum. Allen finished 21–6 and claimed its fourth straight district title; players say they believe they can make a deep postseason run if they stay unified, calling themselves a “dark horse” no one wants to face. In 5A, top‑ranked Frisco Heritage enters the playoffs at 28–2 after reaching the state semifinals last year. The Coyotes say that loss has fueled them all season as they chase a return trip and a shot at the state title.