Alexander brothers convicted on all counts in sex‑trafficking case Three brothers known for high‑end real estate deals in New York and Miami were convicted on all 10 counts in a federal sex‑trafficking case after a weeks‑long trial. Prosecutors said the Alexander brothers repeatedly trafficked and engaged in unlawful sexual activity with young women. The case drew national attention because two of the brothers had risen to prominence as luxury real estate brokers featured in major media outlets. Defense attorneys say they will continue to fight the verdict.