Adaptive equipment opens nature to more families

For families with disabilities, enjoying the outdoors can be challenging. But thanks to new adaptive equipment now available at Texas state parks, those barriers are being broken. One family shared how their son, who has cerebral palsy, was able to independently explore Cedar Hill State Park using a motorized track wheelchair. The experience brought joy and freedom, highlighting how inclusive technology is creating new opportunities for connection with nature.
