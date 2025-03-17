Watch CBS News

A "Taste of Ireland" is coming to North Texas

The Irish music and dance show, "A Taste of Ireland" comes to North Texas in April with two performances in Dallas and Fort Worth. Some of the performers visited the CBS News Texas studio to give us a taste of what to expect.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.