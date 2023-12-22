Watch CBS News

"A Home for the Holidays" airing Dec. 22

CBS presents the 25th annual "A Home for the Holidays" on Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. The award-winning special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and performances from some extraordinary artists.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.