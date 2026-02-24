A grandfather’s gift sets Dallas ISD’s Malcolm Moore on a historic tennis path Dallas ISD student Malcolm Moore made district history as the first tennis player in more than 60 years to reach the state tournament before turning 17. His path began at age five when his grandfather put a racket in his hands, sparking a passion that blended with a family lineage rooted in football. Supported by a tight‑knit family, Moore carried his game from Texas to Ghana, where he connected with students during a trip with his father and shared the sport that shaped him.