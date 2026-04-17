A decade after Missy Bevers’ killing, her daughters speak publicly for the first time Tomorrow marks ten years since Missy Bevers was murdered while setting up for an early‑morning fitness class at a Midlothian church — a case that generated hundreds of tips but still no arrests. For the first time, her daughters are speaking publicly, sitting down with the CBS News Texas I‑Team to share how they’ve navigated a decade of grief while trying to find light in the darkness left by their mother’s unsolved killing.