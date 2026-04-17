430,000 power banks recalled after fires, injuries and one death, CPSC says Nearly 430,000 portable wireless power banks have been recalled after reports of overheating and fires, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Officials say there have been 51 incidents since an initial recall last year, including at least six burn injuries. One elderly woman died after a power bank exploded while charging on her lap, and another device reportedly exploded on an airplane. Owners are urged to properly dispose of the lithium‑ion battery and contact Casely for a free replacement.