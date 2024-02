2 teens shot outside Dallas apartments The shootings happened Friday night along Robert B. Cullum Blvd. just south of Fair Park in Dallas. According to DPD, a 16-year-old male was found shot to death in the breezeway of the building and a 15-year-old female was found nearby with a gunshot wound. She's expected to be okay. Because of their ages, we don't know the teen's names. Police haven't said what might have led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.