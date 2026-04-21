18‑hour hostage standoff continues in Denton County neighborhood, authorities say Authorities in Denton County have been in an active hostage standoff for roughly 18 hours after a man called 911 around 11:30 p.m. Monday from a home on Thoroughbred Drive in Providence Village. The caller told dispatchers he was holding a woman and a female juvenile inside. Police have maintained wide‑perimeter positions and are avoiding any disclosure of tactical details as negotiators work to resolve the situation. More information is expected as the standoff continues.