16-year-old survivor of street racing crash in Grand Prairie leaves hospital Anthony Rosales is out of the hospital and at home, still recovering. Earlier this month, Rosales, his parents, and a brother and sister were in a fiery crash. Police say it was caused by two drivers who were racing each other. Rosales was thrown from the car and taken to the hospital with several broken bones including a fractured pelvis. He will continue his recovery while living with his older siblings.