12th annual "Wheel to Survive" held at Addison gym for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and on Sunday dozens were invited to sweat it out inside an Addison gym. This was the 12th annual "Wheel to Survive" event. It's an indoor cycling fundraiser that benefits women currently battling ovarian cancer and programs researching a cure. The event is put on by the "Be the Difference Foundation." Its founders are a group of survivors and their families.