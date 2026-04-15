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Wynnewood Village revival brings new life to Oak Cliff

By
Steve Pickett
Steve Pickett
Steve is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He has been recognized nationally for his coverage of Public Education and his reports from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina garnered the "Best News Story" Katie Award from the Press Club of Dallas.
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Steve Pickett

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A retail revival of sorts is happening in the heart of Dallas' east Oak Cliff community, and residents are taking note.

For 30 years, the customers of Oak Cliff's Tops Cafe in Wynnewood Village have had home-cooked meals at Tops Cafe, a small space in the extensive, historic neighborhood.

But that historic neighborhood is getting new life.

Dallas' Wynnewood Village, one of the oldest retail shopping centers in the city, originally built in 1949, is now home to very familiar shopping brands.

Two grocery stores, a fitness center, Target, and 50 other shops and boutiques are all in the open-air centerpiece.

"I think it's great," said Rose Sweat. "It shows growth and how people can get along, good for the community."

The new managers of Wynnewood have spent millions on its redevelopment, focusing on shoppers in the area.

"I think Dallas has grown so much north, people are looking across the river from downtown and saying, ' Why not?" said Brett Milke, with Brixmor Property Group.

The folks at Tops are seeing new faces, thanks to new life being pumped into a southern Dallas retail centerpiece.

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