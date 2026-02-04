Wylie East staffer placed on leave after unapproved Why Islam visit, superintendent says

A Wylie East High School staff member has been placed on leave for allowing Why Islam representatives to set up an unapproved table displaying religious materials during lunch – a violation of policy, the district said Wednesday.

In correspondence with families, Wylie ISD Superintendent Kim Spicer said women from Why Islam were on campus to meet with the Muslim Student Association for World Hijab Day, displaying scarves, candy, branded bags, and religious literature that she said had not been reviewed or permitted.

Fewer than 50 students stopped by the table, according to Spicer. Fewer than 10 took pamphlets or Qurans.

District unaware until social media post

According to Spicer, district leaders did not know about the visitors until a social media post on Monday evening.

She said the visitors entered through the front office, checked in properly, and were escorted by a staff member. The staff member did not verify the purpose of the visit or confirm guest‑speaker approval procedures, Spicer said.

The incident has prompted a districtwide review of visitor procedures, club oversight, staff training and communication protocols.

Students recall activity around the Why Islam table

The social media post that sparked the outcry shows the Wylie East High School Republican Club president describing what he said was a group handing out religious materials to students.

"Today, there was an organization called Why Islam? that had a huge table booth in our in front of our school today, and they were giving out hijabs to girls throughout the high school, and they were giving out Qurans, and they also had pamphlets about sharia law, and other Islamic things, and they were giving out these bags," he said in the recording.

Student Kennedy Wiliams said she saw the table on Monday and witnessed some of the activity. She said the people handing out materials looked like students.

"It felt very OK," Wiliams told CBS News Texas. "It felt like any other club we have, like we have a Christian club, we have a Republican club, and they all do the same thing, so I didn't find anything wrong with it."

Superintendent's statement

Spicer apologized to families, saying the district is committed to tightening systems to prevent similar incidents.

"I want to say plainly that I am deeply disappointed and frustrated that this situation occurred," Spicer said. "Public schools are not the place for promoting personal belief systems or outside agendas. They are spaces where students should feel safe, supported, and focused on learning, building relationships with peers, and preparing for life after high school.

"When our systems fail, we must own that and take steps to prevent it from happening again. We let you down, and I am sorry."

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.