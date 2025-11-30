Wrong-way crash on Highway 121 kills one, injures another in Richland Hills, officials say

One driver is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash on State Highway 121 early Sunday morning, Richland Hills police said.

Around 5:30 a.m., Richland Hills police started getting reports about a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of 121 near Richland Hills.

About 5 minutes later, police and fire crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 6900 block of 121 in Richland Hills, where one of the vehicles was reported to be on fire.

When emergency crews arrived, one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters put out the fire and found the driver, the sole occupant, inside the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found that the driver of the wrong-way vehicle hit the victim's vehicle and believe that intoxication contributed to the crash.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death and release the name of the driver who died once the next of kin are notified.

Richland Hills police said the investigation is ongoing; however, "the deceased individual is believed to be the suspect in this incident." Richland Hills PD also said that criminal charges are not expected in this case, as the suspect has died.