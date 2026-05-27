World Cup ticket complaints spark investigation by New York, New Jersey attorneys general

An investigation into FIFA's World Cup ticketing practices is raising questions about whether some fans are getting what they paid for.

The attorneys general for New York and New Jersey are reviewing complaints from buyers who say their seats didn't match what was advertised.

Jordan Likover has tickets for four World Cup matches, including three in North Texas. He bought "Category 1" seats expecting premium views of the field.

"When those seats were assigned, and I was able to see them, the tickets that I was assigned were in a section that was originally Category 2," he said. "So, they had adjusted the seat maps."

Likover shared two maps he says show how the categories changed after he purchased his tickets.

Attorneys general reviewing complaints

The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey are now examining concerns involving ticket prices and whether fans may have been misled during the purchasing process.

"I'm hoping that something meaningful comes of it," Likover said. "I think given the magnitude of this event and the scale of this event, it's not just a small subset of people who are ones who feel like they've been scammed or ripped off."

More fans report similar issues

Likover says that once he began discussing his experience publicly, he quickly heard from other fans who noticed similar changes.

"I think a lot of people just feel misled," he said. "In theory, some folks who got Category 1 tickets which were actually Category 2… that's sometimes hundreds or maybe even thousands of dollars difference."

He contacted FIFA directly.

"My seats did get moved," he said. "Whether or not they're actually better than the original ones that I got is up for debate, but they did move my seats."

FIFA says maps were only guidance

In a statement, FIFA told CBS News Texas, "These maps were designed to provide guidance rather than the exact seat layout."

The organization said the maps evolved as fan sections and stadium layouts were finalized.

"The seat maps should've been finalized well before any of this even happened," Likover said.