Government shutdown stalls World Cup security funding as North Texas prepares for first match in 108 days

Sunday, June 14, will mark the first FIFA World Cup match ever played in North Texas, when the Netherlands and Japan meet at AT&T Stadium. The game is now 108 days away, and preparations that have been underway for years are entering their final stretch.

Those preparations come with a significant price tag – and the ongoing federal government shutdown may directly affect safety planning across the country. The $625 million FEMA grant designated for World Cup security has not been released because FEMA is part of the Department of Homeland Security, which is currently shut down. That includes money earmarked for North Texas.

Officials raise alarms

The funding delay has officials nationwide warning of potential consequences.

"You're going to see another Boston bombing if we don't get that money out the door," said Rep. Mike McCaul (R‑Texas).

Members of Congress expressed frustration that the shutdown is holding up millions of dollars intended for host cities.

"The Senate is playing politics with this and has decided to shut down the federal government. I would argue it's going to be on their head if they don't get this government back open and get this money directly to your fusion centers and state and locals here," McCaul said.

Host cities press for clarity

Officials from other host regions echoed the urgency.

"When is the drop-dead date to start having to cancel things if you don't get that money in?" Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R‑New York) asked during a hearing.

"Generously, I say within the next 30 days is a drop-dead date," said Ray Martinez, chief operating officer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Miami host committee.

"Drop dead date is immediate. We need commitments from mutual aid partners to help supplement our officers just because of the scope, scale, and duration of games," said Joseph Mabin, Kansas City's deputy chief of police.

North Texas says it's ready

North Texas will host more matches than any other U.S. city, and local officials say preparations remain on track.

The North Texas FWC organizing committee said in a statement: "Last summer, Congress dedicated security funding to support the United States host cities, and support from the administration was critical in securing those funds. We continue to work with our federal partners to ensure timely release of the funds so that all security preparedness activities will proceed on schedule."

Dallas' Fair Park is also preparing to host a large fan festival for thousands of visitors without match tickets.

Dallas police added: "We are continuing our operational planning and preparations for fifa, and we remain fully committed to executing our public safety strategy at the highest level. We have been actively coordinating resources, personnel, logistics, and interagency partnerships to ensure we are ready."

Concerns persist as shutdown continues

But until the FEMA grants are released, some officials remain uneasy.

"Without receiving this money, it could be catastrophic for our planning and coordination," Martinez said.

The Department of Homeland Security shutdown is now in its 12th day, and CBS News reports both sides remain far apart on a deal.