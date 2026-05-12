Woman who sneaked deadly drugs into the Dallas County jail via her body cavity sentenced to prison

A Dallas County inmate who faced a charge of murder for a fentanyl overdose last July is on her way to prison.

Daisy Zuniga was sentenced to nearly 19 years after taking a plea deal in the death of Quinetta Ariana Brinkley.

Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office said Zuniga was indicted on charges of delivery of a controlled substance causing death and delivery causing serious bodily injury.

Zuniga accepted a guilty plea to both charges. Additionally, she had a probation revocation. She got 10 years for Brinkley's death, 5 years for causing harm by providing drugs inside the Dallas County jail, and 3 years and 9 months for probation violation.

The 27-year-old was arrested on a trespassing charge on July 11th, 2025. An arrest affidavit said she made it through police, a strip search, and an X-ray scanner at the jail with drugs hidden in a body cavity.

Witnesses told investigators that at least four women, including Zuniga, took Xanax pills that contained methamphetamine and fentanyl. Investigators never said the women knew the pills were packed with a potentially deadly mix.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation but never publicly stated what its findings, if any, were.

A judge had a sentencing range of 5 to 99 years for Zuniga on the most serious charge.