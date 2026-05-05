Five inmates injured after Dallas County transport van rear‑ended on I‑30 in Fort Worth, authorities say

Five inmates were hospitalized with minor injuries Tuesday after a Dallas County transport van was rear‑ended on a Fort Worth highway, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on eastbound I‑30 at Eastchase Parkway, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. The van was carrying inmates to the Dallas County Jail.

Four of the five inmates were treated, released, and booked into the jail. One inmate remained hospitalized for evaluation of an unrelated medical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Fort Worth police investigated the crash, and the roadway was cleared by 8:40 a.m., officials said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates if additional information becomes available.