Watch CBS News
Local News

Homicide investigation underway after woman fatally shot, 2 injured in Fort Worth, police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Homicide investigation underway after woman fatally shot inside car, Fort Worth PD says
Homicide investigation underway after woman fatally shot inside car, Fort Worth PD says 00:36

A woman was fatally shot while inside a vehicle early Sunday morning, and two more victims are in the hospital, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

At about 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Robert Street in response to the shooting. Officers said a woman was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said two more gunshot victims showed up to the hospital to be treated and are believed to be connected to this case.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released at this time.

Fort Worth PD said the investigation is ongoing and the homicide unit was notified. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue