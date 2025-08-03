Homicide investigation underway after woman fatally shot, 2 injured in Fort Worth, police say

A woman was fatally shot while inside a vehicle early Sunday morning, and two more victims are in the hospital, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

At about 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Robert Street in response to the shooting. Officers said a woman was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said two more gunshot victims showed up to the hospital to be treated and are believed to be connected to this case.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released at this time.

Fort Worth PD said the investigation is ongoing and the homicide unit was notified.